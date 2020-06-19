Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.66 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of NeoGenomics worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.31 and a beta of 0.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

