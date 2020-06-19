Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 755 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,759,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,106,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

