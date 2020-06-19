737 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 79.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,028,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Toro by 69.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Toro by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Toro by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

