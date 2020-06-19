Catherine A. Suever Sells 1,862 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $468,494,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

