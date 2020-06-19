Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Sells $398,560.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

