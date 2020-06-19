Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,235,513 shares of company stock valued at $119,917,600. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.