Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $552,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,044.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $175,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

SPLK stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

