Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $904.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

