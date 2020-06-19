ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

