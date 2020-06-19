Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 238,523 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.01% of Onespan worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onespan in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 43,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $958,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at $95,379,520.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

