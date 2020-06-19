Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 788,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.89% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

MCF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

