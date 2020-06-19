Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,245,494 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of Iamgold worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Iamgold by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Iamgold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

