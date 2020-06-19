Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Huntsman worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $56,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 402.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

