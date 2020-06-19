Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Switch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,012.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,170. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

