QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CEO Anton Chilton Sells 10,067 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $878.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QAD by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

