Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.38% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $67.12.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.