Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) rose 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 55,412,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 22,864,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

ZOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.