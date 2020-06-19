Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) rose 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 55,412,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 22,864,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
ZOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.08.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.
