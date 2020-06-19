Joseph C. Cook III Sells 22,195 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 22,195 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $880,475.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,101.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.95 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
