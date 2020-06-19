Joseph C. Cook III Sells 22,195 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 22,195 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $880,475.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,101.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.95 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

