JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson acquired 170,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,981,600.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 301,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,014,729.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,119,927 shares of company stock worth $14,639,500 over the last three months.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

