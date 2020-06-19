Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

