PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.58 on Friday. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 60.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 181.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 267,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.