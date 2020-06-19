Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,380 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $35.36 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

