Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

