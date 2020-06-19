Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,563 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $9.09 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

