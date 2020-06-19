DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

