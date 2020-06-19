Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.