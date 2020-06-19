Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

