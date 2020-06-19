Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 343.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

PFPT opened at $106.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

