US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.36 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $306.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.71 million. US Concrete reported sales of $367.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in US Concrete by 1,143.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Concrete stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. US Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $439.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.41.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

