Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Catalent worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 79.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Catalent stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

