Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

NYSE UHS opened at $96.86 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

