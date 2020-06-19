M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,703 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,034,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,755,000 after buying an additional 393,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.