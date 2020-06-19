M&T Bank Corp Invests $323,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

