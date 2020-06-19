MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,186,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

