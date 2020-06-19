Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

