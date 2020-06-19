SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.59.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

