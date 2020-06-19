Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $840,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

