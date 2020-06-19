MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 466,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

