Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in StoneCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of STNE opened at $38.57 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.