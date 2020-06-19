PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.
PGTI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $18,307,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
