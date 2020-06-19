PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

PGTI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $18,307,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

