Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

BRX stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 2,622,585 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,628,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

