Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,922 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of KBR worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

