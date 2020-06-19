Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of SVMK worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $5,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 80,835 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 562,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 176.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $149,540.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,836 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

