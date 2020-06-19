Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 109,943 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,943 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

