Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLPH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLPH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

