Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,495,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

