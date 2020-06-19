ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

