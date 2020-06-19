Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

