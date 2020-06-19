ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €6.00 ($6.74) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.41 ($10.57).

TKA opened at €6.81 ($7.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.37. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

