Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Clean Harbors worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

